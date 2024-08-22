Ukraine and Ireland to sign security agreement soon - PO

Ukraine and Ireland held the final round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration.

The next round of talks was held by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties agreed on positions on certain provisions of the document and a schedule of next steps to finalize the text and sign the bilateral agreement by the leaders of the countries in the near future.

Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements to implement the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius last year on July 12. Relevant documents have already been signed with 25 countries.

