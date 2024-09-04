Bodies of occupiers who were ambushed near village of Bondarevka in Kursk region. VIDEO 18+
A video from the scene of a successful ambush of Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Bondarevka, Sudzha district, Kursk region, has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers destroyed several occupiers and their vehicle.
"Bondarevka village, Sudzha district, Kursk region. A car with Russian occupants was ambushed, the enemy group was eliminated on the spot by Ukrainian soldiers," the author of the publication said in a comment.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
