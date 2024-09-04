ENG
Six occupiers surrender after drone attack near Kurakhove, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Six occupants surrendered near Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing the occupiers coming out of the hideout with their arms raised and lying face down on the ground. The recording shows that this decision by a group of Russians was preceded by a kamikaze drone attack on their hideout.

