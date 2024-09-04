Artillery and drone operators of 63rd SMB attack occupiers’ positions at night. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 63rd SMB published a fragment of the combat work of artillerymen and drone operators.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows night attacks by Ukrainian soldiers on the occupiers' positions.
"Artillery and a battalion of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 63rd Brigade gave the occupiers a sleepless and hellish night by mowing down a landing with fresh meat," the commentary to the publication reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password