Artillery and drone operators of 63rd SMB attack occupiers’ positions at night. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd SMB published a fragment of the combat work of artillerymen and drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows night attacks by Ukrainian soldiers on the occupiers' positions.

"Artillery and a battalion of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 63rd Brigade gave the occupiers a sleepless and hellish night by mowing down a landing with fresh meat," the commentary to the publication reads.

Watch more: Six occupiers surrender after drone attack near Kurakhove, Donetsk region. VIDEO

