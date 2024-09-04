Border guards capture Russian assaultman at Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance men of the "Revenge" brigade captured a Russian assaultman in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the border guards of the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 4th Commandant's Rapid Response Command replenished the exchange fund after an unsuccessful Russian attack on Ukrainian positions.
