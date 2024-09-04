Absolutely all defined tasks of our Kursk operation are being implemented, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was implementing "absolutely all the tasks of the Kursk operation".

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

Read more: Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Cabinet of Ministers: We need new structure

"There was a report today from Chief Commander Syrskyi. As every day - on each part of the frontline, specifically on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove direction. Separately, the operation in the Kursk region. And it is very important that absolutely all the defined tasks of our Kursk operation are being implemented. I thank every soldier, every sergeant and every officer involved for this. And as of today, this operation continues to be the largest replenishment of the exchange fund in one area.

We are preparing important meetings with our partners. Something that can and should strengthen our position - not only of Ukraine, but of all of us in Europe, all of us in the world who want a real end to this war and real joint work to ensure that security never collapses again. This week, next week and the whole of September must be productive for all of us. First and foremost, it concerns air defence, our capabilities at the frontline and in reconstruction. We are preparing meaningful things," Zelenskyy said.