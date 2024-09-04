Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Cabinet of Ministers: We need new structure

Personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers are needed for the new structure, as well as to strengthen Ukraine at various stages.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I have already spoken about the reset of our leadership, ministers of many ministries. I am very grateful to the ministers and the entire Cabinet of Ministers team who have been working for Ukraine for four and a half years, that is, five years. Today, we need a new structure, and these steps are related to strengthening our state at various stages," the President commented on today's personnel changes in the government.

At the same time, when asked whether it was known what position Dmytro Kuleba would take, the President noted that he could not predict "what exactly a particular minister would do".

What is known about the changes in the government

On Wednesday, 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of several ministers.

In particular, the parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister of Strategic Industries and Industry. The decision was supported by 243 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. "244 MPs voted in favour.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska. "249 MPs voted in favour.

The Parliament also supported the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Instead, there were no votes for the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. She remains in office for now. The Verkhovna Rada also did not uphold the decision to dismiss Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet voted on the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who submitted a letter of resignation today.