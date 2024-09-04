ENG
Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba, is resigning - statement. DOCUMENT

Міністр закордонних справ України Дмитро Кулеба

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a resignation letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the application will be considered at one of the nearest plenary sessions.

Read more: Minister of Reintegration of TOT Vereshchuk resigns

