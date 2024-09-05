Russian man with "V" chevron and Russian flag in his hands dies after being shot in backside by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa eliminated an occupier who was running across a field with a Russian flag.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the liquidation of the invader shows that after the drone dropped the ammunition, one of the fragments hit the Russian in the back.

