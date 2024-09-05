ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7732 visitors online
News Video War
16 453 57

Russian man with "V" chevron and Russian flag in his hands dies after being shot in backside by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa eliminated an occupier who was running across a field with a Russian flag.

According to Censor.NET, the recording of the liquidation of the invader shows that after the drone dropped the ammunition, one of the fragments hit the Russian in the back.

Watch more: Wounded occupier with dropped trousers runs away from drone of Presidential Brigade fighters in vain. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9060) elimination (5047) 54th brigade (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 