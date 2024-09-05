ENG
FPV drone shoots down Russian "Lancet" drone of latest modification. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used an FPV drone to destroy an enemy "Lancet" drone of the latest modification in the air.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"The soldiers of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard shot down a new modification of the Lancet "Izdeliye-51", which can fly at a distance of 50+ km," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

