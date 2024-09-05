FPV drone shoots down Russian "Lancet" drone of latest modification. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers used an FPV drone to destroy an enemy "Lancet" drone of the latest modification in the air.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"The soldiers of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard shot down a new modification of the Lancet "Izdeliye-51", which can fly at a distance of 50+ km," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password