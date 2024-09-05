We do not need territory of Russian Federation, we do not plan to bring our Ukrainian life there - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not need Russia's territory.

He said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

"We do not need Russian territory. I have always said this. Our operations are aimed at restoring our territorial integrity. We do not need their people, civilians, citizens. We take prisoners of war only to exchange them for ours," he said.

The President noted that Ukraine is always ready to exchange "all for all".

"Let us take our military, take all your military. We don't need them. And our attitude to the territory is the same. We do not need their land, we do not want to bring our Ukrainian life there. I understand what international law is and respect for the sovereignty of a state. Ukraine is exactly the kind of state that is described in the rules and laws," the Head of State added.

