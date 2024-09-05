Putin doesn’t care about Kursk region and Donbas, his main goal is to continue war - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator Putin simply wants to continue the war, so he does not care about the Kursk region and the Ukrainian Donbas.

He said this in an interview with NBC News, Censor.NET reports.

"We are showing an important thing. Putin went to destroy us in the Kursk region, but he shows that Donbas is important to him. Instead of taking everything from Donbas and de-occupying his territory, Putin does not do this. This is a very important moment, which also worked psychologically on Russian society. What will happen to Putin, or what will happen to Donbas? He does not think that with Kurshchyna, he is not that strong. how he talks about it. That their army is not that strong. That it is all a lie, that he is simply conducting an operation in our country, and the entire army is protecting Russian territory," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is not just an operation on the territory of Ukraine, therefore there are no those who defend the territory of the Russian Federation.

"That's why we managed to take his territory, control a part of Russian territory today. Because he doesn't defend, because his army is not that strong. It's not some SMO, as he says, it's a real war. And he threw all his combat units into Ukraine. This is not an operation, this is a full-scale war. This operation (in Kurk region - Ed.) also proved it," the head of state concluded.

