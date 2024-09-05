Body of liquidated occupier lies on roadside near advertising poster of Russian army. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the body of the liquidated occupier lying on the roadside near a billboard with a poster of the Russian army.
According to Censor.NET, the invader was killed by Ukrainian soldiers during a likely Kursk operation.
