It is very important that government institutions work as actively as possible now - even more actively than before - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers: government institutions should work as actively as possible - even more actively than before.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in his evening video address.

"Governmental replacements have taken place. I am grateful to the parliament for supporting the relevant candidates. It is very important that government institutions work as actively as possible now - even more actively than before. At all levels.

More investment by partners in Ukraine's defense industry. More active progress in the negotiation process with the European Union, including the preparation of a future accession agreement. More interaction and understanding between the central government and communities. And, of course, more support for the frontline and for all our people. This includes the supply of weapons. Our energy sector - the protection of energy facilities and the restoration of what has been destroyed. A clear veteran policy. Clear counteraction to Russian propaganda abroad. Working with the global Ukrainian community. Ensuring the financial stability of our country and, in particular, intensifying work with partners to ensure that the proceeds from Russian assets are used for Ukraine.

There are dozens of such very specific tasks, and everyone in their position must deliver certain results during the fall," Zelenskyy emphasized.

