African mercenary of Russian army fights against kamikaze drone with stick. VIDEO

An African mercenary of the Russian army, who was caught by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone in an open space, fought with a stick in his hand. 

According to Censor.NET, a video of the confrontation was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier managed to survive - after the drone attack, he can walk, albeit with a limp.

