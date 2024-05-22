Russia is recruiting mercenaries from African countries to fight in Ukraine. For example, a mercenary from Guinea said that he was wounded in Donetsk region and spent a day in the forest after being wounded by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, this case was reported by propaganda media.

"A 20-year-old guy from Guinea has been at the front voluntarily for several months. During this time, he has barely managed to learn Russian, which makes communication extremely difficult. The internet connection in the hospital is poor, and the online translator from French works poorly. In broken Russian and gestures, he told how he was wounded," Russian media reported.

"Three drones, a forefront, then my friend and the commander..." says the foreign mercenary.

Earlier, we reported that pilots of the Signum unit of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" tracked down a black mercenary of the Russian army in the Bakhmut direction.

Shortly before that, another foreign mercenary tried to fight off a Ukrainian drone with a stick.