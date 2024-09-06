ENG
FPV drones destroyed 48 enemy drones in sky over Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian kamikaze drone operators shot down nearly five dozen enemy drones in the sky over Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Ukrainian drones continue to successfully intercept Russian reconnaissance UAVs in the Donetsk region. There are 48 fresh "birds" lost by the Russian army," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Russian troops launched 78 "Shaheds", 60 of them were destroyed, 15 were lost locally - Air Force

