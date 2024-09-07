ENG
Body of liquidated occupier is on fire from well-placed drop of ammunition from drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 225th separate assault battalion of the Black Swan unit eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop of ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the invader was killed by Ukrainian soldiers during a likely Kursk operation.

"When a drone is flying overhead, the right strategy is to hide and not move. From an altitude of 300 metres, it is quite difficult to see a stationary target that also blends in with the environment. The "hero" of this video misjudged the tree's ability to hide him from the threat and got a well-done. And we flew off to continue patrolling the skies of Kursk region," the military wrote.

