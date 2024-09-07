Combat work of pilots of 831st tactical aviation brigade. VIDEO

A video with fragments of the combat work of a pilot of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade with the call sign Fluffy has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the launch of aircraft missiles at the positions of the Russian invaders.

The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade is an aviation unit of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is part of the Centre Air Command. It is based in Myrhorod, Poltava region. The aircraft fleet includes Su-27P/C and Su-27S1M.

