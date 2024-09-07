Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed occupiers’ manpower and their armored vehicles. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade destroyed the occupiers' manpower and equipment using an FPV drone. In particular, our soldiers hit Russian armoured vehicles with the drone, and later finished them off with artillery.

The video of the combat work was published on Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

