Russian invader with severed leg burns alive on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

The Ukrainian military eliminated the occupier. The published video shows that the Russian, who lost his limb, was burning alive - the fire engulfed most of his body. 

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

