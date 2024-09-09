Russian invader with severed leg burns alive on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
The Ukrainian military eliminated the occupier. The published video shows that the Russian, who lost his limb, was burning alive - the fire engulfed most of his body.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
