Residents of Russian city of Belgorod run for shelter during work of Russian army air defence forces. VIDEO from surveillance cameras

A video was published online showing street surveillance cameras filming the actions of residents of the Russian city of Belgorod as the Russian army's air defence was operating around the city.

According to Censor.NET, upon hearing the alarm and the explosions of anti-aircraft missiles , the townspeople run together to hide in concrete shelters placed on the streets.

"Belgorod People's Republic. Evolution in the Russian way: first running to the polls and voting for Putin, and then abandoning cars in the middle of the road and running for cover to avoid being killed by their own air defence," the author notes in a commentary to the publication.

