Border guards thwarted attempt of the invaders to dig in forest belt in Vovchansk direction, eliminated two Russians and destroyed their car. VIDEO

Border guards and mortar launchers of the "Hart" brigade stopped the "construction" in the Vovchansk direction: they thwarted the invaders' attempt to dig in the forest belt with precise hits.

Two enemy diggers were killed, three were wounded, and in addition, the FPV drone destroyed the enemy's car, Censor.NET reports.

