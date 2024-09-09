Soldiers of 5th Brigade destroyed enemy fortifications, eliminated occupiers, and filmed suicide of Russian. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade destroyed the occupiers' fortifications and eliminated the Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, our fighters also filmed the occupier's suicide - a Russian shot himself on the battlefield.
