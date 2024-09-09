Responsibility for construction of protection and for work of air defense at power facilities is exclusively personal - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address on 9 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that people involved in the construction of protection at energy facilities would be personally responsible for the results.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today, there was a detailed strictly military report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. First of all, it was about the Donetsk directions. I thank all our units on the frontline who ensure full implementation of their tasks and really steadfastly repel Russian assaults and restore our positions. This is important.

It is equally important to destroy as many of the occupier's forces as possible. The Pokrovsk direction, Kurakhove - this is where the Russian army should lose as much combat capability as possible.

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief reported on defence in the Kharkiv region and on our active actions in Russia, in the Kursk region. I am proud of all our soldiers who, through their actions, are teaching Russia to know exactly where its land is and where its neighbours' land is.

Protecting the energy sector from Russian attacks. Protecting our positions at the front. We have analysed in detail the supply of artillery to the troops, including Bohdanas, and the provision of our brigades with equipment.

Regarding the energy sector, there are clear deadlines and requirements for each facility, for physical protection and air cover. We need the same clear approach to implementing all the necessary measures. The responsibility for this is solely personal - both for the construction of defences and for the work of air defence," Zelenskyy said.

