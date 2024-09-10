Russians filmed UAV attacks on Moscow region and results of strikes: "We were hit at night for something". VIDEO
Videos showing drone attacks in the Moscow region and the results of UAV strikes have been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recordings were made by residents of the Moscow region who managed to record UAV flights, several explosions and the damage caused. Last night, explosions were heard in Domodedovo, Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy and Kolomna near Moscow.
Warning: Strong language!
