Border guards destroy enemy IFV, hit occupiers’ positions and eliminate Russian infantry in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, attack drones of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle. Border guards also hit the occupiers' positions and eliminated Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Border guards thwarted attempt of the invaders to dig in forest belt in Vovchansk direction, eliminated two Russians and destroyed their car.

