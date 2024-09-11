Russia’s Murmansk region is being attacked by UAVs - governor. VIDEO

The Murmansk region of Russia reported an attack by "enemy drones".

This was announced by Governor Andriy Chibis, Censor.NET reports.

"Our region is being attacked by enemy drones. Therefore, I ask you to understand a number of temporary restrictions that we have to introduce," he said, adding that air defence forces will be working.

According to the Russian media, two airports in the Murmansk region have introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the threat of UAVs.

