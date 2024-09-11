Roman Zhuravlev, a private in the Russian army, was captured near the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region when he was fetching water at 6am. It took only a week from the moment his unit arrived at the Kharkiv frontline to his capture. Zhuravlev went to the war from prison, hoping to be wounded and free.

According to Censor.NET, Zhuravlev told the Butusov Plus channel that he had seen a whole company of former Russian prisoners go on the assault - none of them returned. They were given only a bulletproof vest and a helmet - the rest, they said, you had to find it yourself. He recounts how they went hungry - only two cans of tinned food for three days for three soldiers.

Watch more: Inspection of company strongpoint of Russian Armed Forces in Kursk region, which was taken by assault by 9 Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO