ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13543 visitors online
News Video War
13 172 15

Two surviving Russian tankers crawl out of knocked-out T-80BV tank and run away through cornfield. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy T-80BV tank near the village of Snagost in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the two surviving Russian tankers crawled out of the armoured vehicle and ran away through a cornfield.

"Knocked-out and abandoned by its crew, a Russian T-80BV that was assaulting the village of Snagost in Kursk region yesterday afternoon as part of a convoy," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Air defence soldiers destroy three "Shahed-136" UAVs during enemy attack on night of 11 September. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1077) elimination (5001) Kursk (733)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 