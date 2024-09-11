Two surviving Russian tankers crawl out of knocked-out T-80BV tank and run away through cornfield. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy T-80BV tank near the village of Snagost in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the two surviving Russian tankers crawled out of the armoured vehicle and ran away through a cornfield.
"Knocked-out and abandoned by its crew, a Russian T-80BV that was assaulting the village of Snagost in Kursk region yesterday afternoon as part of a convoy," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
