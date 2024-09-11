Air defence soldiers destroy three "Shahed-136" UAVs during enemy attack on night of 11 September. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade shot down three "Shahed-136" UAVs during the attack on Ukraine on 11 September.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"On the night of 11 September 2024, while repelling an air attack, the Kherson Missile Brigade's anti-aircraft warriors destroyed three enemy 'Shahed-136' UAVs. The video shows the successful combat work of the anti-aircraft warriors and its results. We continue to defeat the enemy!" reads the commentary to the video.

Read more: 20 out of 25 "Shaheds" are destroyed, 5 are locally lost - Air Force