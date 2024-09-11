Border guards destroy Russian assault group in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, soldiers of the Kramatorsk detachment noticed the enemy amassing in several directions. The border guards did not expect a possible assault and used artillery, destroying the Russian assault groups.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
