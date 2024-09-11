Soldiers of 10th SMAB shoot down enemy Merlin-BP drone with FPV drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion destroyed an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle "Merlin-BP" in the air using an FPV drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"Merlin-VR is a hybrid experimental reconnaissance drone of the Russian Federation, which Russians called a 'technological breakthrough' due to its alleged silence, improved optics and range."
