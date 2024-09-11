ENG
Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy Russian IFV with kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Strike UAV Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle using a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Eskadron telegram channel.

