Ukrainian mortars showed how they destroy enemy in Kursk region. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 82nd separate air assault brigade of the Bukovyna showed how they destroyed enemy positions and equipment in the Kursk region with mortar fire.
This was reported by the Communications Department of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Every day, never tiring, they pour flames on the enemy's positions, reducing their manpower and firepower to dust blow by blow. Impeccable professionalism and iron discipline destroy all the enemy's plans, leaving them no chance of a breakthrough," the statement said.
