Occupant in hideout bleeds to death after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
The operator of the Ukrainian drone accurately dropped a munition and inflicted a fatal wound on the occupier.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier hid from the attack in a hiding place reinforced with concrete slabs. After the drone attack, it is possible to see that the Russian is wounded and blood is flowing from the wound. A few minutes later, the occupier stops showing signs of life.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
