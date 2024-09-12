ENG
Occupant in hideout bleeds to death after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

The operator of the Ukrainian drone accurately dropped a munition and inflicted a fatal wound on the occupier.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier hid from the attack in a hiding place reinforced with concrete slabs. After the drone attack, it is possible to see that the Russian is wounded and blood is flowing from the wound. A few minutes later, the occupier stops showing signs of life.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Wounded occupier screams in pain after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9060) elimination (5047) drones (2360)
