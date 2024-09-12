Rare "Orlan-30" UAV, which guides "Iskander-M" missiles, was destroyed by National Guard using kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 11th Odesa Brigade of the Hrushevsky National Guard shot down a rare Russian "Orlan-30" reconnaissance UAV using a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The pilots of the 11th Odesa Brigade of the Hrushevsky National Guard managed to destroy a rare Russian 'Orlan-30' reconnaissance UAV using a drone. 'Orlan', which has a range of 300 kilometres, is used by the enemy in conjunction with 'Iskander-M' missiles or to adjust 'Krasnopil' artillery shells," the commentary to the video reads.
