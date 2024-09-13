Destruction of Russian SuperCam reconnaissance balloon by "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO
KRKN FPV COMPANY soldiers shot down a Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone with a Wild Hornet drone. And the Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade filmed this attack from somewhere around.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password