Destruction of Russian SuperCam reconnaissance balloon by "Wild Hornets" drone. VIDEO

KRKN FPV COMPANY soldiers shot down a Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drone with a Wild Hornet drone. And the Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade filmed this attack from somewhere around.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Successful test of world's first drone grenade launcher "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

