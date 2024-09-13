Successful test of world’s first drone grenade launcher "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade installed a grenade launcher on the Queen of Hornets FPV drone and conducted a successful test.

