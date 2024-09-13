Successful test of world’s first drone grenade launcher "Wild Hornets". VIDEO
Soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade installed a grenade launcher on the Queen of Hornets FPV drone and conducted a successful test.
If you would like to contribute to the creation of new weapons to eliminate the occupiers, you can do so with a donation of any amount:
🔗 Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
💳Bank card number 5375 4112 2126 0602
💲 PayPal: [email protected]
