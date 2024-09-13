ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9881 visitors online
News Video War
13 854 42

Successful test of world’s first drone grenade launcher "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Soldiers of the Bulava strike unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade installed a grenade launcher on the Queen of Hornets FPV drone and conducted a successful test.

Watch more: Soldiers of 58th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroy occupiers with help of "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

If you would like to contribute to the creation of new weapons to eliminate the occupiers, you can do so with a donation of any amount:

🔗 Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

💳Bank card number 5375 4112 2126 0602

💲 PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Drone operator stole AK-74 assault rifle from occupiers’ position with help of "Queen of Hornets" UAV. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2365) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (159)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 