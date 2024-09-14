Soldiers of the 63rd SMB completely destroyed T-72B1 tank of occupiers in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade continue to destroy Russian armoured vehicles.
First, the enemy's BMP-1 hit an anti-tank mine. Then the T-72B1 tank was attacked from the air: ammunition was dropped on it from a Ukrainian Vampire drone, which led to the complete destruction of the enemy armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed by fighters in the north-east of the village of Dibrova in the Luhansk region.
