Soldiers of the 63rd SMB completely destroyed T-72B1 tank of occupiers in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade continue to destroy Russian armoured vehicles.

First, the enemy's BMP-1 hit an anti-tank mine. Then the T-72B1 tank was attacked from the air: ammunition was dropped on it from a Ukrainian Vampire drone, which led to the complete destruction of the enemy armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed by fighters in the north-east of the village of Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

