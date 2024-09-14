Footage of DIU raid in Black Sea, during which enemy Su-30 was destroyed. VIDEO

A video of a raid by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the Black Sea on 11 September 2024, during which they attacked the Crimea-2 platform and used man-portable air defence systems to destroy a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet, has been released.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows a fragment of a radio intercept with enemy information about "a flash in the air and a fall into the sea". It is reported that 14 Sea Force landing craft were involved in the operation.

