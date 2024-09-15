Soldiers of the Sicheslavska Brigade rescue our fighter from captivity in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, aerial reconnaissance of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade, while working on their sector, saw that the Russians had captured our soldier.

They made it clear to our soldier that the drone was being used by their own people: the first drop allowed him to escape from the occupier and run towards our positions, while the second drop did not allow him to catch up with our colleague, Censor.NET reports.

