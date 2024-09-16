In morning in Belgorod there were explosions, Russians announced numerous fires. VIDEO

At 6am, an air raid alert was declared in the Belgorod region. A series of explosions occurred.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

According to eyewitnesses, several explosions occurred over Belgorod about 15 minutes ago. Fires broke out in the city.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that residential buildings were hit and cars caught fire.

