Good, strong content prepared for military package that will strengthen Ukraine according to Victory Plan - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the military command the content of the new aid package, which should "significantly strengthen Ukraine in accordance with the Victory Plan".

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an evening video address.

"The first was a meeting on the military content of our Victory Plan for Ukraine. I worked together with the military command. We have prepared a good, strong content for the military package - exactly what can significantly strengthen Ukraine in accordance with the Victory Plan.

Today is the Day of the Rescuer in Ukraine. The day of all our people who work exclusively to save the lives of others. Today I thanked the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, each and every person who helps. I also honored them with state awards.

And now I would like to personally thank those rescuers who have particularly distinguished themselves these days. This is Yevhen Khorunzhyi, a rescuer from Kharkiv region, a sergeant, who has been working in the SES for five years and is constantly involved in the aftermath of Russian strikes. These are Oleksandr Ahudov, a captain of the Civil Defense Service, who has been with the Rescue Service for 13 years in Donetsk region; Volodymyr Morozov, a master sergeant from Sumy region; last night he took part in the response to the aftermath of the Russian strike on Konotop and is always active in protecting people. Andrii Zhytkov - master sergeant, Donetsk region. He works in the most dangerous frontline areas, assists in evacuating people, and rescues them after attacks. Volodymyr Piskun - Master Sergeant, Kherson region. He has been with the SES for 14 years, he is a truly professional person. And the sappers of the SES of Ukraine: Oleh Filippov, Mykola Lintsov, Oleksandr Humenchak. They are effective guys. I thank you and all your colleagues!" - Zelenskyy said.

