Soldiers of 66th SMB eliminate at least six Russian assaultmen. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1st Armored Battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave eliminated a group of Russian assaultmen.
According to Censor.NET, at least six occupiers can be counted in the video, who were accurately attacked by our soldiers.
