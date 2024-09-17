ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9182 visitors online
News Video War
5 319 3

Soldiers of 66th SMB eliminate at least six Russian assaultmen. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Armored Battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave eliminated a group of Russian assaultmen.

According to Censor.NET, at least six occupiers can be counted in the video, who were accurately attacked by our soldiers.

Watch more: Occupiers mistook Azov fighters for their own: "You’ve fallen into hands of purebred Ukrainian, please quickly face down!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) liquidation (2363) 66th separate mechanized brigade (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 