Soldiers of 66th SMB eliminate at least six Russian assaultmen. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Armored Battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave eliminated a group of Russian assaultmen.

According to Censor.NET, at least six occupiers can be counted in the video, who were accurately attacked by our soldiers.

Watch more: Occupiers mistook Azov fighters for their own: "You’ve fallen into hands of purebred Ukrainian, please quickly face down!". VIDEO