Occupier walks along path littered with bodies of his eliminated associates: "F#ck, corpses are everywhere. Brothers are lying, for f#ck’s sake! Just arsehole!". VIDEO 18+

A video recording was published online in which the occupier filmed the bodies of his liquidated accomplices lying in the woods and along the road.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by a Russian who was moving as part of a reconnaissance group towards Ukrainian positions.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: After destruction of tank, occupiers run headlong into hideout, where they are later attacked by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

