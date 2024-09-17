After destruction of tank, occupiers run headlong into hideout, where they are later attacked by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi detected and destroyed a Russian tank using an attack drone.

According to Censor.NET, the crew of the enemy armoured vehicle survived and tried to hide in an abandoned building, but Ukrainian defenders attacked the hideout with a kamikaze drone along with the occupiers.

Earlier today, we reported that a Russian armoured personnel carrier came under artillery fire from the 22nd SMB in the Kursk region, and the occupiers landed in panic. About five occupiers managed to jump out of the armoured vehicle when Ukrainian defenders began to fire on them. The Russian infantry fighting vehicle drove back, crushing the paratroopers who were behind.

