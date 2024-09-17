In Kursk region, Russian infantry fighting vehicle came under artillery fire from 22nd SMB, from which occupiers landed in panic. VIDEO

Artillerymen and aerial reconnaissance men of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled an enemy assault by Russian troops trying to gain a foothold in a forested area in the Kursk region. The occupiers tried to land a troop from an infantry fighting vehicle, but came under fire from our soldiers' artillery.

According to Censor.NET, the details of the failed landing of the Russian Armed Forces were reported in a social network.

"Obviously, the Russians did not expect the Ukrainian soldiers to be so close, and began to land from the IFV (which almost crushed them) right under heavy fire, with bad consequences for themselves," the publication added.

About five occupiers managed to jump out of the armoured vehicle when Ukrainian defenders began to fire on them. The Russian IFV drove back, crushing the paratroopers who were behind and hit by the vehicle. Some of the Russian Armed Forces soldiers later hid in the middle of the field in confusion.

