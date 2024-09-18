ENG
Kamikaze drone chases Russian invader to death in field. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Phoenix unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier with a kamikaze drone strike. The Russian tried to run away from the drone attack in the field, but in vain.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

Russian Army (9051) liquidation (2382) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (86)
