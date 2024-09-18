Kamikaze drone chases Russian invader to death in field. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Phoenix unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier with a kamikaze drone strike. The Russian tried to run away from the drone attack in the field, but in vain.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password