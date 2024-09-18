Kamikaze drone chases Russian invader to death in field. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Phoenix unit of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" eliminated the occupier with a kamikaze drone strike. The Russian tried to run away from the drone attack in the field, but in vain.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

Read more: Consequences of shelling of Nikopol: One killed and four wounded, 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings and pharmacy damaged. PHOTOS