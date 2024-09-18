Russian soldier about how they were intimidated: "They said that in Ukrainian captivity they cut off noses and ears. And testies too". VIDEO

18-year-old Alexey Tebel is a private in the 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian was taken prisoner and told how his fellow soldiers were trying to avoid deadly assaults. The occupier shared stories of bribes taken by commanders to withdraw soldiers from the battlefield and the amounts involved in these schemes.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian prisoner also said that they were intimidated: "They said that in Ukrainian captivity they cut off noses and ears. And testies too".

